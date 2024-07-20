Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Johan Bakayoko.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johan Bakayoko has confessed he would be interested in leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer amid Liverpool links.

The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for PSV Eindhoven. He recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances as PSV were crowned Eredivisie champions - finishing ahead of Arne Slot’s Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakayoko is a player that new Liverpool head coach Slot will be wary of. The 21-year-old has been suggested as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah, who is into the final year of his Anfield contract.

And Bakayoko has admitted that he could be prised from Eindhoven but would only be willing to join a club challenging for silverware - including the Champions League.

The Belgium international told Eindhovens Dagblad: "If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for trophies, just like PSV. Becoming champion is what I want. And win the Champions League. I have the qualities for that.”

“I am ready for the top. But PSV is also a top club, especially if many players from last season stay. And it's nice here. Yes really. Nice. I don't think I've ever felt reluctant to play here. The holiday was shortly after the European Championship, but it is great to be back at PSV. The vibe from last season is still there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It had been a long time since PSV became champions. I wanted to leave something behind, in case I was going to leave. I would not have done that last year and if it comes to a transfer now, that will be the case. PSV has won the title and achieved something again in Europe. That mission has been completed, but now we have to see whether there will be a next mission and what the club has left for me.

“I have to show it every match. The fact that I have now become champion here does not mean that I cannot do it as a basic player at another club. That's what I always go for, for the basics. It is also possible that I will leave next year, but I still have to discuss it carefully with my agent. It will partly depend on PSV, where I will play next season.”