Riccardo Calafiori is reportedly in talks with Arsenal.

Arsenal have made a move to sign Riccard Calafiori, reports suggest.

The defender enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season with Bologna, registering two goals and five assists in 37 clubs to help them finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.

Calafiori also impressed at Euro 2024 despite defending champions Italy crashing out in the last 16. Calafiori was suspended for their 2-0 defeat b Switzerland in the first knockout stage last weekend and was missed.

The 22-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, has been linked with several clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor with Arne Slot potentially aiming to strengthen his options after the exit of Joel Matip.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal have offered Calafiori a long-term contract and are in discussions with Bologna, while Chelsea have also shown an interest.

Romano posted on X: “Arsenal have presented long term proposal to Riccardo Calafiori, after interest revealed last week.

“Understand player’s open to joining Arsenal if they can agree terms with Bologna. Chelsea are still there. Arsenal and Chelsea, the only two clubs in talks right now.”