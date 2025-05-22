Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Premier League star could be on the move this summer after being linked with Liverpool

Premier League title celebrations are due to begin an Anfield, the reward earnt by a dream first campaign for new manager Arne Slot. When the party is over and work continues, the main job at hand will be to prepare the squad for a strong attempt at title defence next term.

The full-back slots have been a priority, with a move for Jeremie Frimpong close and talks “advancing” with Milos Kerkez, but another key area of the pitch where Slot will be hoping to strengthen is in attack. Despite being comfortably the Premier League’s top scorers with 85 goals, the Dutch head coach will feel there has been too much reliance on 28-goal Mo Salah.

Darwin Nunez has struggled in front of goal, Diogo Jota has had fitness issues and while Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo have had impressive double-figure returns in the Premier League, a further goalscoring option may be desired - particularly amidst rumours that all of Nunez, Díaz and Jota have been linked with moves away.

Another striking option with Premier League experience may be just what the Reds need - with one target who fits this bill perfectly reportedly up for sale this summer.

Romano reveals 19-goal man could be allowed to leave

In an update posted on X, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro may leave the club this summer, stating that he is “open to a new chapter in his career”.

Romano dubbed this transfer story one to watch with a €70m (£59m) transfer fee cited, though nothing is confirmed as of yet and the decision remains with Brighton as to whether they choose to part with one of their key attacking stars.

Pedro has scored 19 Premier League goals in two seasons on the south coast including 10 in 27 appearances this campaign, and it has previously been suggested by The Telegraph that Liverpool hold an interest along with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Already with 215 career appearances under his belt, Pedro hasn’t been a prolific goalscorer as of yet but can certainly chip in with goals and assists, offering another option up front along with great link-up play.

Pedro did not feature in Albion’s 3-2 victory over the Reds on Monday, having reportedly been in a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke which resulted in Fabian Hurzeler banishing Pedro from the matchday squad.

How Pedro would fit in at Liverpool

At just 23 the Brazil international would represent a younger option than the other men in Liverpool’s front line, and could help lessen the burden on Mo Salah both in terms of goalscoring and creating chances.

As part of a Brighton squad often changed and rotated by Hurzeler, Pedro wouldn’t necessarily demand a starting place every week at Anfield and would be a great option to rotate with the likes of Díaz and Jota if they do decide to stay.

But Slot may question Pedro’s discipline, having been sent off for kicking out at Brentford’s Nathan Collins in April. In a similar incident against the same opponents, Pedro escaped a sending off as he appeared to deliberately attempt to elbow Yehor Yarmolyuk in December, making no contact with the Bees man. This along with the recent van Hecke incident may indicate Pedro still has some maturing to do.

But his quality on the pitch is undeniable, meaning this is likely to be a transfer story worth looking out for this summer.