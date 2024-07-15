Liverpool target Leny Yoro 'offered' five-year contract as transfer decision claim made

Leny Yoro. Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Leny Yoro has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Leny Yoro has been offered a five-year contract by Manchester United as he weighs up his future.

The 18-year-old defender is coveted by several top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, after a fine 2023-24 breakthrough season. Yoro played 44 times and scored three goals to help Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

A switch to Real Madrid has been Yoro's preference, which officials at Liverpool are said to be aware of. Yet with a year left on his Lille contract, the European champions have so far been reluctant to meet the French club's price tag.

United, in the market to strengthen their centre-back options, have made their play to swoop in for Yoro and had a bid accepted. The Manchester Evening News reported it was between €60-70 million although Sky Sport Germany claims it is €40-50 million.

And according to Florian Plettenberg, Yoro is poised to soon make a decision over his next month. “Manchester United hope that Leny #Yoro will give them his commitment soon!” Plettenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “#MUFC willing to pay a fixed amount of €40-50m for the 18 y/o top talent from Lille Yoro can sign a contract with Man Utd until 2029 + 1 as revealed. He‘s set to decide between Real Madrid and Manchester United soon.”