Liverpool have the opportunity to bring in some new faces when the January transfer window opens for business

Liverpool were busy on the transfer front over the summer. They delved into the market to bring in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak to bolster their ranks. The Reds have the chance to bring in some more new faces in the next window in January.

Arne Slot’s side have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season. They sit top of the table ahead of Arsenal. The Merseyside outfit have won all of their league fixtures so far and are grinding out results.

Update regarding Liverpool target Michael Olise

According to Bild, Bayern Munich plan to offer Liverpool target Michael Olise a new deal. The former Crystal Palace man has been linked with a move for the winger in the future. The 23-year-old, who has 10 caps to his name for France, has caught the eye over in Germany over recent times.

Olise, who was born in London, had spells as a youngster at Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City at academy level. He joined Reading as a teenager before breaking into their first-team. The forward went on to play 73 matches for the Royals before scoring seven goals.

Crystal Palace snapped him up in 2021 and he became an important asset for the Eagles. He found the net on 16 occasions in 90 outings before Bayern Munich swooped in. Olise has since fired 24 goals in 62 matches, four of which have come in this campaign.

Liverpool could see Olise as someone to bolster their ranks down the line. However, it will be harder to get him if he puts pen-to-paper on an extension at the Allianz Arena. If he joined the Reds, he would be a useful long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who isn’t getting any younger.

What now for Liverpool-linked Michael Olise?

Olise’s focus will be on keeping his form going at Bayern Munich, despite links to Liverpool. The German giants won the title last term and are aiming for the same again this time around. They will also be looking to progress further in the Champions League.

German pundit and former player Lothar Matthäus has been full of praise for Olise recently and said: “He has everything an outstanding footballer needs. I see no limits for him. And the example of Ousmane Dembélé shows that a winger can become a world-class footballer. It always depends on the team's success, especially in the Champions League – but yes, I trust Olise to do it."

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk reported earlier this month: “It is TRUE: Premier League clubs have Michael Olise on their radar. The Frenchman is currently in top form. Thomas Müller already predicted in a conversation with me that the winger would become an absolute leader at FC Bayern!

“Of course, other top European clubs have also noticed this. PSG are interested in Olise, and as a Frenchman, he would fit perfectly into the Ligue 1 outfit’s philosophy. But in England, too, there is annoyance that the player was not kept in the Premier League.

“Only Newcastle made a serious effort, but lost the poker game against Bayern Munich. Now, bigger clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in Michael Olise. However, FC Bayern will not accept any offers. Good news for Bayern: the rumours about an exit clause in Olise’s contract are NOT TRUE.”