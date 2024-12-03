Liverpool target 'move' for Copa del Rey winner eyed by Aston Villa

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this week

Liverpool are eyeing a ‘move’ for Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Fichajes. The Reds are being linked with a future swoop for the La Liga ace as they weigh up potential targets.

Sancet, who is 24-years-old, has been on the books of his current club since joining them as a youngster back in 2025. Prior to his move, he played in the academy at fellow Spanish top flight side Osasuna.

Liverpool could see the Spain international as someone to bolster their ranks down the line. He is under contract at San Mamés Stadium until June 2023 meaning Bilbao are under no pressure at all to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services if they are to consider letting him go.

He is valued at £33million on Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen at this stage what his actual price tag is. The Pamplona-born man was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into the B team in 2018. Football Insider claim Aston Villa are admirers of him as well.

Sancet got his first-team chance in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. He has made 172 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 33 goals, eight of which have come this season, and he helped them win the Copa Del Rey earlier this year.

Former Bilbao player Daniel Ruiz Bazán, also known as Dani, recently said: “He will be a great player if he focuses on what he needs to focus on, which is the sport and Athletic. He's an extraordinary player, but he has those lows, those disappearances on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, journalist Nacho Estrella Dominguez has said: “Sancet has established himself as a midfielder with great physical display, good vision of the game and ability to score important goals. His versatility allows him to perform in different roles, adapting to both offensive and defensive tasks, qualities that have raised his profile in the market.”

Liverpool have the chance to bolster their ranks in January as they chase down the title. The Reds will want to keep their consistency levels up with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal chasing them down.

Arne Slot was chosen as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and he has adapted well to life in England since his switch from Feyenoord. His side are proving to be a tough team to break down in defence and they have lost only once in the league in this campaign.

Their 2-0 win over City last time out will be a massive confidence booster and they will be eager to keep their momentum heading into the festive period. Next up is an away trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday night in what will be another tricky test of their character.