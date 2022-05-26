Liverpool are now getting towards the latter stages of their preparations for this weekend’s big final.
The Reds take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, on Saturday, and they will have the chance to secure revenge.
Jurgen Klopp’s men lost to Los Blancos in the 2018 final, in Kyiv, and they can right the wrongs of that occasion in the French capital this weekend.
Liverpool will now be putting the final touches of their preparations, and as the build-up continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours:
Tchouameni opens door
Reported Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be open to a move to Anfield or Real Madrid.
“I like the Spanish and English games. It’s different to play in Spain and England,” he told CNN.
“But in the end, for me, it’s just a question of adaption. I am an ambitious person.
“Each time that I do something, I only want to win. If I want to be big, I have to adapt to find some things that allow me to grow as a player.
“It’s funny. It’s my friends Benoit Badiashile and Djibril Sidibe, every morning they say ‘Ah, you are going to this club.’
“And the next day, it’s another club. But it’s good to be in this situation. If means that I am in a good position.
“I have worked a lot to achieve this, for the best clubs to want me.
“But in the end, it’s just social media. What’s most important is to be good in training and in the next game. We will see.”
Cut-price sale
Liverpool are set to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a cut-price deal.
According to The Mirror, the Reds could demand as little as £10million for the midfielder, who looks set to be surplus to requirements heading into next season.
The report claims Aston Villa are interested in a move for the England international, who has just a year remaining on his deal.
Nkuku update
Christian Nkuku is a player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with a striker potentially on the shopping list this summer.
According to Goal, via Inside Futbol, Nkuku is resisting a new contract at RB Leipzig, potentially opening the door to Liverpool.
Nkuku has also been linked with Chelsea, and he is still under terms until 2024, but his hesitancy of comitting to a new deal could accelerate his exit.