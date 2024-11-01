Liverpool are starting to consider their options for their 2025 transfer business.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have had a rather quiet year on the transfer front overall, despite many expecting significant changes to be made following Jurgen Klopp’s departure. The Reds made just two new signings over the summer, with only one actually arriving at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa joined the club just before Deadline Day, while Giorgio Mamardashvili will link up with his new teammates next summer. As for departures, Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián left as free agents, while Sepp van den Verg and Fábio Carvalho both signed for Brentford on permanent deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mild nature of this year has only stirred up rumours for what could be a huge 2025 within the Liverpool camp. Three key players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all approaching the end of their contracts and several other senior players’ futures are being discussed.

Players who have became crucial to Liverpool over the year, including Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson and Andy Robertson, are now all 30 years old or over. While there is still a lot left in their tanks, the club are starting to plan for the future. Ensuring Salah is adequately replaced is one of the main priorities but the Reds are also looking to their defence too.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool ‘are keen’ on signing a new left-back and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has appeared on their radar. Arne Slot reportedly wants to bring in reinforcements, including more competition for Robertson, who will turn 31 next March.

The report claims that Liverpool have made Kerkez a ‘prime candidate’ and view him as a potential ‘long-term replacement’ for the Scotland captain. Slot’s side have been ‘scouting’ the Cherries star ‘for months’ and have already carried out a detailed evaluation on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez has started all of Bournemouth’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, already establishing himself as a key part of the team at just 20 years of age. The Cherries managed to avoid advances from other clubs for his signature during the summer but the TEAMtalk report says it was a ‘surprise’ that the Hungary international didn’t make a ‘big move’ while the window was open.

Kerkez is viewed as a player with the potential to player at the very highest level, which is why Liverpool have set their sights on him as one for their future planning. Klopp gave opportunities to several rising stars during his tenure at Anfield and fans have been hoping Slot’s approach to younger players will be similar.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing Kerkez. With new manager Ruben Amorim — a former target of Liverpool’s before Slot — now officially appointed, the Red Devils are entering a new chapter and will be looking to revamp their squad once the window opens again for business.