Liverpool 'target' sees £40m transfer collapse after medical arranged and personal terms agreed

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Jul 2024, 07:34 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 08:53 BST
Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are now said to be favourites to sign the Leeds United midfielder.

Liverpool-linked midfielder Archie Gray has seen a move to the Premier League collapse.

The midfielder enjoyed a wonderful 2023-24 breakthrough season with Leeds United. He featured 52 times as the Whites suffered Championship play-off final heartbreak against Southampton.

But with Leeds failing to earn promotion back to the Premier League, Gray has attracted interest. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that Liverpool were readying a £40 million bid.

However, Brentford have declared their interest in the 18-year-old. It appeared that he was set to join the London club for a fee of £40 million, with personal terms agreed and a medical arranged the Guardian. Brentford and Leeds could not agree on a payment structure for Gray, though, and a switch broke down.

It is reported that Tottenham Hotspur are the new favourites to sign the England international and that they have registered their interest. Leeds are suggested to require sales to help meet financial fair play rules.

