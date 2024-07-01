Liverpool 'target' sees £40m transfer collapse after medical arranged and personal terms agreed
Liverpool-linked midfielder Archie Gray has seen a move to the Premier League collapse.
The midfielder enjoyed a wonderful 2023-24 breakthrough season with Leeds United. He featured 52 times as the Whites suffered Championship play-off final heartbreak against Southampton.
But with Leeds failing to earn promotion back to the Premier League, Gray has attracted interest. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that Liverpool were readying a £40 million bid.
However, Brentford have declared their interest in the 18-year-old. It appeared that he was set to join the London club for a fee of £40 million, with personal terms agreed and a medical arranged the Guardian. Brentford and Leeds could not agree on a payment structure for Gray, though, and a switch broke down.
