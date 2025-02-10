Liverpool 'target' Slovakia international along with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool had a quiet January transfer window

Liverpool didn’t end up signing anyone in January. Arne Slot’s side didn’t rush into any deals and have stuck with what they already have at their disposal.

The Reds have had an impressive season to date as they eye the Premier League title. They are sat at the top fo the table.

Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. He has since adapted well to life in England after catching the eye in Holland.

Liverpool eye David Hancko

Liverpool have identified Feyenood defender David Hancko as a ‘target’ ahead of the summer, according to CaughtOffside. Fellow top flight sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Hancko, 27, could be seen by the Reds as someone to boost their defensive ranks. He can play as either a centre-back or full-back.

He joined Feyenoord back in 2022 and is a player who Slot knows well. The Slovakia international has been a key player for the Eredivisie outfit over recent times and has made 121 appearances in all competitions, 28 of which have come this season, and he has chipped in with 14 goals.

Hancko has been on the books of Zilina, Fiorentina and Sparta Prague in the past. His current could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future with Liverpool linked along with rivals Chelsea and Spurs.

The Reds have the chance to freshen up their ranks when the next window opens. Their recruitment has been very shrewd over recent times and their transfers team works hard behind the scenes to bring in the right type of players and characters to suit their culture.

What now for Liverpool?

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday with a derby clash against Everton. They are six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand and will be full of confidence at the moment as they look to keep their momentum going.

The Reds have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United to look forward. Following their semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur, Slot said: “Our performance today was something that pleased me most. Reaching a final should always be special, even for this club.

“This club is used to playing finals, but still then we are working very hard every single day to try to improve players – and the players want to improve themselves every single day – but we are also in this business to play finals. We already know how difficult the final is going to be because we faced Newcastle already and they were very impressive yesterday as well. But, [there are] many games to be played before this final and this is where our focus should be at.”