All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men enter a long wait to return to action.

Liverpool are back on winning terms amid a disappointing start to the season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men face a long wait to return to Premier League action, with Monday’s clash with Chelsea postponed due to the Queen’s funeral.

And they now have extended rest due to the upcoming international break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham speaks

Reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has dismissed talk over his future as he prepares to face Manchester City with Borussia Dortmund.

“The club have done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and gave me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful,” he said in a press conference.

“It’s not something I am thinking about, to be honest. It’s a massive game against Man City. To even be thinking about something like that would be crazy.”

Liverpool are likely to wait until next summer to make a move, should they decide to pursue the England international.

Gavi latest

Liverpool’s interest in Barcelona star Gavi looks to finally be put to bed.

There were reports suggesting Gavi’s reprasentatives spoke to the Premier League’s biggest clubs in the last transfer window, amid stalling contract talks with Barca, who initially struggled to meet his wage demands due to financial issues.

That has caused interest from Premier League clubs eyeing a cut-price deal for the potential generational talent.