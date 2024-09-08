Liverpool 'target' to make major decision after agent declared he wants to leave club

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool-linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to make a key decision on his future.

The winger had planned on departing Napoli in the summer transfer window, with his agent declaring that his client wanted to join a club in the Champions League. Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed two impressive years at the Azzurri, recording a total of 25 goals and 26 assists - with the club winning the Serie A title in his maiden campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mamuka Jugeli told Sport Imedi: "We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for the Euro 2024. With Conte, Napoli have big plans. I'm sure they will qualify for the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there, I don't mean it.

"I didn't talk with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the national team. Our goal is the team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that… we are worried."

It was unsurprisingly that the Georgia international was said to be coveted by a host of top clubs. Liverpool were credited with an interest while Paris Saint-German reportedly had a €100 million bid rejected. Napoli were adamant that Kvaratskhelia would not be leaving after appointing Antonio Conte as head coach.

And with the Naples outfit making a decent start to the 2024-25 season, taking six points from their opening three games, Kvaratskhelia is now reportedly set to pen fresh terms at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. According to Repubblica (via Tutto Napoli), the 23-year-old will sign a new contract until 2029. He will reportedly net a significant pay raise and earn between €5.5-6 million. However, there is likely to be a release clause installed in the deal