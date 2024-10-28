Liverpool are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night

Liverpool drew 2-2 away at Arsenal in their latest Premier League clash over the weekend. Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah got their goals at the Emirates Stadium.

Arne Slot’s side face Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club..

Defender eyed

Red Bull Salzburg defender Amar Dedic has emerged as a ‘target’ for Liverpool ahead of January, according to a report by CaughtOffside. The 22-year-old, who is a Bosnia and Herzegovina international, has caught the eye playing in Austria over recent years.

The Reds could see the full-back as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of the second-half of the season. He has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2015.

Dedic started his career with spells as a youngster at both LUV Graz and Sturm Graz before switching to RB Salzburg. He initially spent time as a youngster with their affiliate team FC Liefering and also had a loan spell with Wolfsberger to get some experience.

The Zell Am See-born man has since made 87 senior appearances since moving to the Red Bull Arena and has scored eight goals from the back. He won the Austrian Bundesliga last year and is valued at £17million on Transfermarkt.

Dedic’s contract expires in June 2027 meaning he still has a few years left and RB Leipzig are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon. That means the Reds would need fork out a fee to land his services this winter.

Alexander-Arnold update

PSG are believed to be interested in signing Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report by Fichajes. The England ace is facing an uncertain future at Anfield and the Ligue 1 giants have become the latest team to be linked, with Real Madrid again mentioned as a potential suitor.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires in June 2025 and he is yet to pen a new deal. He is due to become available for nothing next summer as things stand and the Reds risk losing him for nothing if they can’t agree an extension with him.

Speaking back in July, the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes said: “Contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about. These are private matters between club and players. The only concern I have, that Arne (Slot) has, about those situations and everyone else in the squad is that there is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season – and we are absolutely convinced that is the case.”

Alexander-Arnold has been on the books at Liverpool for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy. He was a regular at various different youth levels as a youngster before breaking into the first-team picture. The Liverpudlian has made 322 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 19 goals.