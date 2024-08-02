Getty Images

Liverpool are still yet to confirm their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans have been waiting patiently for the club to announce their first signing of the summer window, and as things stand, they appear to be no closer to doing so. However, talks have started to ramp up and based on Richard Hughes’ hint that August could be a busy month, the Reds now have just two weeks to bring in their new signings if they want to get them in before the start of the Premier League season.

Of course, they have until the end of the month to complete their summer business and there are plenty of targets for them to explore. Recent reports have claimed that Arne Slot is looking to bring in new options in defence, midfield and on the wing as he enters his first season in charge.

Mohamed Salah is one of three players now into the final 12 months of his contract and Liverpool have three options. They cash in for what could still be a profit based on past Saudi Arabia offers, they convince him to sign a new deal, or they allow him to run down his terms and bid farewell to him as a free agent next year.

Whatever the two parties agree on, Liverpool will eventually be without Salah, who turned 32 in June. At some point, the Merseyside club must consider bringing in a long-term replacement for the Egyptian, which they seem to be considering this summer.

Since the closure of Euro 2024, Liverpool have been linked with Barış Alper Yılmaz, who impressed with his performances for Turkey out in Germany. Virgil van Dijk even praised the 24-year-old after the Netherlands were made to work for their 2-1 win over Turkey to reach the European semi-finals.

“Barış Alper Yılmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive,” the captain told the media after his side’s win. “It was difficult for every defender. He made it very difficult for us. He could not score a goal, though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player.”

It seems Yılmaz has already proven himself to Van Dijk but the ball is now in Liverpool’s court regarding whether they want to push to get a deal over the line.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Yılmaz signed a new deal with the Yellow-Reds before he headed out to Euro 2024, committing his future to the club until 2027. This is something he is reportedly ‘experiencing great regret’ over and now, he is either looking to be given a higher salary in Turkey or he wants a move away to a new club.

Liverpool have reportedly already made contact with Galatasaray over signing Yılmaz and even tabled an offer €30 million (£25m). The Reds aren’t alone in their pursuit either, as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are both eyeing him up as well.