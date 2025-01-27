Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have made an attempt to sign this long-standing transfer target also wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January deadline in sight, it is looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will sign off on another quiet winter window. The Reds are in hot pursuit of this season’s Premier League title and currently boast a six-point lead with a game in-hand over closest rivals Arsenal.

There has been a lot of focus on Anfield this month, especially as Real Madrid have made it their mission to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, with a title to fight for, Arne Slot has made it clear that he won’t be signing off on any senior departures at this halfway point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been linked with exciting targets but it’s looking likely they will now wait until the summer to get new names through the door. One of those names is Joshua Kimmich, who has gathered a lot of attention this month with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool have ‘made a move’ for Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool’s interest in Kimmich runs deep. They’ve been linked with the versatile midfielder on and off for years now and finally have the chance to snap him up for free. According to CaughtOffside, the Reds are one of the clubs who have now ‘made a move’ to potentially sign Kimmich on a free later this year, as he’s yet to reach a new agreement with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have been hoping to tie the German international down to a new deal but he is yet to agree on a new deal, leaving his future open to offers. Liverpool, among others, are looking to sign Kimmich as a free agent in just a few months.

The Reds don’t necessarily need any new marquee signings for their midfield but the appeal of Kimmich is greater than his ability in the engine room. As well as excelling as a defensive midfielder, the 29-year-old has dominated as a right-back and a centre-back, which would provide Liverpool with much-needed backup in exposed areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds’ defence has been hampered with injuries over the last two seasons, spreading options thin across the back. A versatile defensive powerhouse would provide much-needed rotational cover without splashing mega cash on two or even three new recruits.

Real Madrid look to thwart Liverpool

Real Madrid have been real pests to Liverpool recently and they now look to make it hard to strike a deal for Kimmich. Several reports have linked Los Blancos to the German recently, and Christian Falk has shed light on the detail of the connection.

Real Madrid are reportedly the club that would ‘appeal most’ to Kimmich, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. The midfielder is looking to join a side where he can win the Champions League pretty quickly, which is why he is attracted to Madrid.

Signing Kimmich for free in the summer will fit nicely in with the current strategy at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos have recently signed the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger for free, and they’re also eyeing a similar move for Alexander-Arnold.