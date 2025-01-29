Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for their final league phase fixture of the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds have already secured a top-two finish and been afforded the luxury of leaving nine first-team players on Merseyside. The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been given well-earned rests.

As a result, Slot hands out a full debut to Jayden Danns against PSV at the Philips Arena. The 19-year-old forward has already netted three times during his fledgling Liverpool career and is now rewarded with a start. It’s also Danns’ maiden Champions League outing.

Federico Chiesa finally featured from the outset again for Liverpool after joining from Juventus in the summer transfer window. The winger’s minutes have been managed carefully and he will be hoping to impress. In addition, 20-year-old midfielder James McConnell operates in central midfield as he makes his Champions League debut.

Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo, who comes up against his former club for the first time since joining Liverpool two years ago, are the only players who remain from last weekend’s 4-1 Premier League win over Ipswich Town. Robertson is expected to partner Jarell Quansah in central defence.

Liverpool only need a point to secure first position in the inaugural league format of the Champions League, having won all seven games so far.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Danns, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, Nallo, Morrison, Norris, Morton, Nyoni