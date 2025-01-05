Liverpool vs Man Utd team news. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Man United in the Premier League confirmed.

Ibrahima Konate starts for Liverpool as they face Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds defender is handed an immediate return to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury. Konate has been absent for the past month. But with Joe Gomez sidelined with a hamstring issue, Konate is restored to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence - with Jarell Quansah remaining on the bench.

That is the only change from the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham a week ago. Luis Diaz continues to spearhead the attack and will be flanked by Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones keeps his spot ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai, who is absent because of illness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is named at right-back after Real Madrid had an inquiry rebuffed earlier this week. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Andy Robertson features at left-back with Alisson Becker in goal.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is back among the squad having recovered from a hamstring issue that he suffered at the end of November. Federico Chiesa is also included among the substitutes having missed out at West Ham to build fitness.

Liverpool can move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory over fierce foes United. That’s after Arsenal slipped up as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Chiesa