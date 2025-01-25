Liverpool team confirmed as Darwin Nunez decision made amid five changes made against Ipswich Town
Arne Slot has made five changes as Liverpool face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.
Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Reds’ engine room as he comes in for the injured Curtis Jones after he suffered an injury in the 2-1 Champions League triumph over Lille earlier this week.
There are three tweaks to Liverpool’s defence. Virgil van Dijk remains but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson replace Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas respectively.
Darwin Nunez is back on the bench after spearheading the attack against Lille. He was not on target but he on to plunder a stoppage-time double in the 2-0 win at Brentford. Instead, Cody Gakpo returns to the XI with Luis Diaz likely to operate as a centre-forward.
Liverpool head into the encounter six pints clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.