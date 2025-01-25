Liverpool team confirmed as Darwin Nunez decision made amid five changes made against Ipswich Town

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 13:46 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 13:48 GMT
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool team to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield confirmed.

Arne Slot has made five changes as Liverpool face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Reds’ engine room as he comes in for the injured Curtis Jones after he suffered an injury in the 2-1 Champions League triumph over Lille earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are three tweaks to Liverpool’s defence. Virgil van Dijk remains but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson replace Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas respectively.

Darwin Nunez is back on the bench after spearheading the attack against Lille. He was not on target but he on to plunder a stoppage-time double in the 2-0 win at Brentford. Instead, Cody Gakpo returns to the XI with Luis Diaz likely to operate as a centre-forward.

Liverpool head into the encounter six pints clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Related topics:Arne SlotIpswich TownPremier LeagueAlexis Mac Allister

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice