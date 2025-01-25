Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield confirmed.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has made five changes as Liverpool face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Reds’ engine room as he comes in for the injured Curtis Jones after he suffered an injury in the 2-1 Champions League triumph over Lille earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three tweaks to Liverpool’s defence. Virgil van Dijk remains but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson replace Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas respectively.

Darwin Nunez is back on the bench after spearheading the attack against Lille. He was not on target but he on to plunder a stoppage-time double in the 2-0 win at Brentford. Instead, Cody Gakpo returns to the XI with Luis Diaz likely to operate as a centre-forward.

Liverpool head into the encounter six pints clear at the top of the Premier League table.