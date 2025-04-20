Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Leicester City in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has made two changes as Liverpool aim to take a step closer to being crowned Premier League champions against Leicester City.

A win for the Reds will see them move within three points of the title. As things stand, Arsenal are 2-0 ahead against 10-man Ipswich Town.

For the Leicester clash, Cody Gakpo comes back into the team. The Netherlands international replaces Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz could spearhead the attack. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai comes back into the starting XI in the place of Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is back among the substitutes. He returns from an ankle injury, having been absent for the past month. Darwin Nunez is also back from illness that kept him out of last weekend’s 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah