Liverpool play RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s friendly against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The Reds have named a mixed team of youth and experience for the clash.

Darwin Nunez is handed his first start since moving to Anfield earlier this summer for a fee that could reach £85 million.

The striker scored four second-half goals in the 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig last week.

Fellow summer signing Fabio Carvalho also features from the outset.

As do rookies Isaac Mabaya and Stefan Bajcetic, both 17.

Adrian continues in goal with Alisson Becker ruled out through injury.

James Milner captains the team, while other senior players include Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott.

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are on the bench ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield meeting against Manchester City.

Liverpool: Adrian, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Bajcetic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez.