Liverpool team confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes big Darwin Nunez decision vs Brighton

How Liverpool line-up against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Brighton.

The Reds make just one change from the 0-0 draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes back in at right-back after suffering a minor issue last week. James Milner drops to the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has to settle for a place on the bench again. He came back from a hamstring injury against Chelsea but does not start. Klopp sticks with a front three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

Stefan Bajcetic, who signed a new contract earlier this week, makes a third successive start in midfield. And Joe Gomez continues in central defence ahead of Joel Matip.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott.