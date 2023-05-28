Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes for the match at St Mary’s.

James Milner and Roberto Firmino will make their farewell appearances for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rung the changes the final Premier League game of the season against already-relegated Southampton.

The Reds have endured a difficult season, finishing trophy-less and exiting all three cup competitions in the early stages but have ended the league campaign with seven wins in eight games.

While Firmino and Milner both play, departing duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are absent from the sqaud.

The Liverpool manager has made seven changes in total as he has gifted starts for Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Milner, Diogo Jota and Firmino.

However, not included in the squad are Alisson or Virgil Van Dijk - both of whom started in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out - and both haven’t been risked for the final game in which Liverpool have already confirmed their final position in fifth place.

Also missing is Darwin Nunez, who was absent in the draw against Villa with a toe injury and he also hasn’t been risked for this game.

On the bench is midfielder Arthur Melo, who has featured for just 13 minutes across this whole season after joining on a season-long loan deal last summer - he may enjoy some minutes off the bench in his final appearance.