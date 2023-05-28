Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Liverpool team news vs Southampton confirmed as Jurgen Klopp hands duo farewell appearance

Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes for the match at St Mary’s.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 28th May 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:52 BST

James Milner and Roberto Firmino will make their farewell appearances for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rung the changes the final Premier League game of the season against already-relegated Southampton.

The Reds have endured a difficult season, finishing trophy-less and exiting all three cup competitions in the early stages but have ended the league campaign with seven wins in eight games.

While Firmino and Milner both play, departing duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are absent from the sqaud.

Most Popular

The Liverpool manager has made seven changes in total as he has gifted starts for Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Milner, Diogo Jota and Firmino.

However, not included in the squad are Alisson or Virgil Van Dijk - both of whom started in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out - and both haven’t been risked for the final game in which Liverpool have already confirmed their final position in fifth place.

Also missing is Darwin Nunez, who was absent in the draw against Villa with a toe injury and he also hasn’t been risked for this game.

On the bench is midfielder Arthur Melo, who has featured for just 13 minutes across this whole season after joining on a season-long loan deal last summer - he may enjoy some minutes off the bench in his final appearance.

  • Southampton: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana. Subs: Caleta-Car, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong, Livramento, Bazunu, Ballard, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw.
  • Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Jota. Subs: Konate, Adrian, Henderson, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz, Carvalho, Arthur, Williams.
Related topics:Europa LeaguePremier LeagueJurgen Klopp