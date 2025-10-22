Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team ahead for tonight’s Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds make five changes from the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United last weekend.

Mo Salah drops to the bench against the German side, having started the season out of form along with Milos Kerkez, Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister while Ryan Gravenberch missed out through injury. Jeremie Frimpong comes into feature from the outset along with Hugo Ekitike Andy Robertson, Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak, signed for a British record fee of £125 million, keeps his berth starting XI. It means that Ekitike could operate on the right wing in the place of Salah.

Despite assisting Cody Gakpo’s goal against United, Federico Chiesa still remains on the bench.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong.

Subs: Woodman, Misciur, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Chiesa, Ngumoha.