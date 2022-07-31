Liverpool take on Strasbourg at Anfield after winning the Community Shield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool side for tonight’s pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

Unsurprisingly, all of the players who started yesterday’s Community Shield triumph over Manchester City have been rested.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, who all came off the bench in the 3-1 win, start.

But there is no Darwin Nunez - who proved the hero when coming on as a substitute by scoring and winning a penalty - as well as Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

There are maiden senior starts for Harvey Davies and Melkamu Frauendorf.

Senior duo Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate feature in central defence, with fellow youngsters Isaac Mabaya, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Tyler Morton starting.

Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.