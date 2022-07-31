Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool side for tonight’s pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.
Unsurprisingly, all of the players who started yesterday’s Community Shield triumph over Manchester City have been rested.
James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, who all came off the bench in the 3-1 win, start.
But there is no Darwin Nunez - who proved the hero when coming on as a substitute by scoring and winning a penalty - as well as Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.
There are maiden senior starts for Harvey Davies and Melkamu Frauendorf.
Senior duo Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate feature in central defence, with fellow youngsters Isaac Mabaya, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Tyler Morton starting.
Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.
Subs: Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.