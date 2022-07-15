Liverpool are in pre-season action against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Reds' line-up fairly strong for the clash against their Premier League rivals.

In total, there are seven changes from Monday’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand.

Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino keep their places.

James Milner and Kostask Tsimikas come in at full-back for youngsters Isaac Mabaya and Luke Chambers.

Joel Matip and Ibou Konate are partnered in central defence, with Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips dropping to the bench.

In midfield, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain start in place of Fabio Carvalho - who made his unofficial full debut against United - and Tyler Morton.

And in goal, Adrian comes in for the injured Alisson Becker.

Diogo Jota is absent again after undergoing a scan for a thigh injury.

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to come off the bench during the game.

As is big-money signing Darwin Nunez as he awaits his first start since joining from Benfica.

Liverpool: Adrian, Milner, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Firmino