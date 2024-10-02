Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool line-up against Bologna in the Champions League.

Liverpool have made one change for their Champions League encounter against Bologna at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez comes in to spearhead the attack as he replaces Diogo Jota from last weekend’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jota played his part in both goals at Wolves but missed two training sessions in the build-up to the game. As a result, Nunez - absent at Wolves because of illness - is handed his third start of the season.

Slot has resisted rotation as Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start in the Champions League after earning a 3-1 triumph over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Federico Chiesa is ruled out because of injury along with Harvey Elliott. It means that 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni is among the substitutes for the home side as Champions League football returns to Anfield for the first time in 18 months.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Jota, Gakpo.