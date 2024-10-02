Liverpool team news: Arne Slot makes one change as teenager named among substitutes against Bologna
Liverpool have made one change for their Champions League encounter against Bologna at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez comes in to spearhead the attack as he replaces Diogo Jota from last weekend’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jota played his part in both goals at Wolves but missed two training sessions in the build-up to the game. As a result, Nunez - absent at Wolves because of illness - is handed his third start of the season.
Slot has resisted rotation as Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start in the Champions League after earning a 3-1 triumph over AC Milan at the San Siro.
Federico Chiesa is ruled out because of injury along with Harvey Elliott. It means that 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni is among the substitutes for the home side as Champions League football returns to Anfield for the first time in 18 months.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Jota, Gakpo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.