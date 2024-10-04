Getty Images

Liverpool team news: Arne Slot has spoken to the media ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he will have to ‘wait and see’ whether Federico Chiesa can feature this weekend.

The Italian started his first game against West Ham United in the EFL Cup last week but was an unused substitute in the weekend win over Wolves. He was then missing for the Bologna victory with Slot revealing that he since hasn’t trained for a few days and is a doubt for the weekend.

“Chiesa didn’t train for the last two days, he came in today to see if he could and if he can then I will still have a decision to make as we can only select 20 and he hasn’t trained for a few days. First of all we need to see if he can train and if so, then it will be our decision whether he comes with his to the game or not.”

So far, Chiesa has played 20 minutes combined off the bench against AC Milan and AFC Bournemouth, as well as the 59 minutes against West Ham where he recorded his first assist for Diogo Jota. Injury issues have plagued him over recent years but he will be relegated to a backup attacker for the majority of the season anyway due to the strength of Liverpool’s attack.

The Reds are still without Harvey Elliott who has managed just eight minutes this season. He is missing with an ankle issue and could return after the international break but there was no update on the midfielder from Slot.

With the international break beginning next week, it will likely mean we see another strong starting XI from the manager as they look to hold their position at the top of the Premier League table as they face a tricky test at Selhurst Park. The only change that is likely is Diogo Jota coming back into the side to replace Darwin Nunez who played 61 minutes against Bologna.