Liverpool team news as Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota decisions confirmed - and no Erling Haaland for Man City
Liverpool have made one change for today’s crunch clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
The Reds have brought Luis Diaz back into the starting line-up from the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa earlier this week. He replaced Diogo Jota, whose minutes are being managed after recently returned from injury and featuring from the outset in the past two matches.
It means that Curtis Jones could again feature in a left-wing role. There is also a chance Dominik Szoboszlai is deployed there - or either could be deployed as a false striker and Diaz on the flank.
Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo is back among the substitutes. The forward, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, has missed the previous two fixtures because of a knock.
Liverpool have the chance to move 11 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United yesterday.
