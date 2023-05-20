Liverpool line-up confirmed for the clash against Aston Villa at Anfield.

Liverpool are unchanged for today’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds play their final home game of the season as they aim to keep applying the pressure in the race for the top four.

And it’s scarcely a surprise that Jurgen Klopp names the same team that comfortably beat Leicester City 3-0 five days ago.

Alisson Becker aims for a fourth successive clean sheet in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson lining up in defence.

Curtis Jones fired a double against Leicester and makes a 10th successive start in midfielder alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

And up front, Mo Salah goes in pursuit of a 20th Premier League goal of the season. He’s joined in attack by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner will both be given a grand farewell after the game ahead of their respective departures at the end of the campaign. Firmino is fit enough to make the bench, having missed the past six games with a muscle injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will also depart in the summer but both are not in the squad, with the latter suffering from a muscle issue.

Darwin Nunez misses a second successive game with a toe problem.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

