Liverpool team news as Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez calls made vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool team confirmed for the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are unchanged for today’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield (15.00 BST).

Jurgen Klopp names the same starting line-up that thrashed Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road five days ago.

Alisson Becker has been ever-present in goal this term while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to again be deployed as a hybrid right-back/centre-midfielder. Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the rest of the defence.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones keeps his place in midfield and is handed a fourth successive appearance from the outset. He’s joined by captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. As a result, Thiago Alcantara has to settle for a spot on the bench again.

As does Darwin Nunez despite scoring off the bench at Leeds. Mo Salah and Diogo Jota both bagged braces while Cody Gakpo opened the scoring the those three again spearhead the attack.

Luis Diaz is among the substitutes after making his return from a six-month absence against Leeds. With Roberto Firmino suffering a muscle injury, Joe Gomez is back on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

