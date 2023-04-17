Liverpool team news as triple injury boost confirmed for Leeds United clash

Liverpool are unchanged for tonight’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp names the same team as the 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is good news for the Reds as goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-back Ibrahima Konate are fit enough to start. Both missed a couple of days training in the build-up to the clash but are fine to keep their respective spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back line.

Curtis Jones keeps his berth in midfield despite Thiago Alcantara returning from a two-month absence off the bench against Arsenal. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are also in the engine room.

Roberto Firmino came on to rescue Liverpool a point in the draw with the Gunners through a fine header. But Klopp has stuck with an attacking three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liverpool are handed a huge boost as Luis Diaz returns to the bench for the first time in six months. The Reds have been cautious with the winger during his comeback from a serious knee injury. But after building up his fitness in the past couple of weeks in training, Diaz is now deemed ready to featured among the substitutes.

Liverpool go in search for a first league win in six games amid a pursuit of European qualification for next season.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Advertisement

Advertisement