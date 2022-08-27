Jurgen Klopp makes one change to his starting XI as Liverpool look to bounce back from defeat to Manchester United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabinho returns to the starting XI as Liverpool seek their first Premier League win of the season against Bournemouth.

The Brazilian was a surprise omission from Jurgen Klopp’s team to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday - a game that ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he is restored for the visit of Scott Parker’s side, taking the place of James Milner in midfield.

The Reds are otherwise unchanged as Klopp looks for his team to show improvement without major alterations in terms of personnel.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, make three changes from their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, with Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony coming in.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg.

Bournemouth: Travers, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Lerma, Tavernier, Cook, Anthony, Moore.