Liverpool confirmed team news for their encounter against Rangers in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Champions League Group A clash against Rangers at Anfield.

The Reds have made three changes from the 3-3 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

And it looks like Liverpool will also deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than their usual 4-3-3 system.

It’s the attacking area of the pitch which Klopp has shaken up.

Darwin Nunez comes in to spearhead the attack. Roberto Firmino drops to the bench despite scoring a double against Brighton.

It’s no surprise that Luis Diaz replaces Fabio Carvalho on the left flank.

And it appears that Diogo Jota will feature in the number-10 role, with Fabinho dropping out.

Klopp has named the same defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas featuring in front of goalkeeper Alisson.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hendersona and Thiago Alcantara are likely to anchor the midfield.

Ibrahima Konate returns to the bench after injury, having not made an appearance this season.

There is also a spot in the squad for Calvin Ramsay, who awaits his debut after joining from Aberdeen in the summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also among the subs, having yet to play this term because of a groin issue.

Andy Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (leg), Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both muscle) are unavailable.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez.