Liverpool team news confirmed as Arne Slot makes two changes against Newcastle United

Liverpool team to face Newcastle United confirmed.

Arne Slot has made two changes for Liverpool’s clash against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting XI to spearhead the attack. The forward was an unused substitute in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City but is back in from the outset as he comes in for Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is the other change at left-back. He replaces Andy Robertson, who has started the previous four games and is given a rest.

Liverpool aim to take another step closer towards being crowned Premier League champions. They sit 11 points clear of Arsenal but have a tough task against a Newcastle side who are pushing for Champions League qualification.

Slot’s message

Reds head coach Slot will not be on the touchline for the Newcastle clash, though. He started the first of a two-game ban after being sent off following a 2-2 draw against Everton earlier this month.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of the game, head coach Slot said: “I have already heard a lot about what this stadium can be like for this fixture, especially in a night game, so I am hoping that it lives up to that reputation.

“When I first arrived here last summer I already knew the difference that Anfield can make but seeing it, hearing it and feeling it is a very different thing to knowing it and I cannot say strongly enough that the more this kind of atmosphere can be reached the better.

Outside of the club there will be a lot of focus on the league table and what different results could mean but this is not our world. Our focus is solely on doing the work and maintaining the focus that we know is an absolute necessity to give us the best possible chance of winning our next game.

“I know there will be those who believe this is something that we just say but I can assure them it is not. The reality is that in a league as competitive as this one, looking beyond the next opponent or getting drawn into possibilities can only be a distraction. This is not a mistake that we should make.

“Also, we should bear in mind that it was only last week after a couple of draws against Everton and Aston Villa and a tough, tough home game against Wolves that we were being questioned in some quarters.

“Our view on those results was different and that is why we also did not get drawn into the narratives that followed. It makes sense that the same applies even after what was admittedly an outstanding win away to Manchester City on Sunday.

“The exception that I would make to this is our fans. We do not just want you to dream, we need you to dream. This is a big part of what makes this club so special because it challenges the players and the staff to do everything that we possibly can to be the best that we can be. But it is important that you know that for us to stand any chance of living up to those hopes it takes an incredible amount of hard work every single day. There can be no let-up.”