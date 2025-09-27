Alexander Isak of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Alexander Isak is handed his full Premier League debut for Liverpool as they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The striker, who joined the Reds for a British record fee of £125 million, has been working his way towards full fitness after having an interrupted pre-season at Newcastle United before his move.

Isak scored in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. He featured for 45 minutes and did additional shuttle runs at the break to top up his fitness.

With Hugo Ekitike suspended, having been sent off for a second yellow card when bagging the winner against Southampton, it means that Isak spearheads the attack. That is one of two changes from last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Florian Wirtz is back in the starting line-up. However, he looks set to feature on the left wing with Cody Gakpo dropping to the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to remain in the No.10 position. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa returns to the squad with Ekitike suspended.

Liverpool go in search of extending their perfect start to their Premier League title defence. However, they face a Palace side who are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions - and claimed the Community Shield against the Reds at Wembley last month.

Marc Guehi, who saw a transfer to Liverpool collapse on summer transfer deadline day. captains the home side.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Frimpong, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Chiesa, Ngumoha.