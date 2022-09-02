Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the availability of Arthur Melo and several others for Saturday’s visit to Goodison Park.

Liverpool's new signing Arthur Melo is unlikely to be available to make his debut against Everton, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Brazilian put pen to paper on a season-long loan switch from Juventus on transfer deadline day as the Reds looked to ease their midfield injury crisis.

However, Klopp does not expect international clearance to come through in time for Arthur to feature at Goodison Park.

He said: "Arthur, my information is it will not happen until tomorrow for international clearance so we all hope it will be fine for Napoli."

Liverpool's options in that department have been further thinned by Wednesday's loss of Jordan Henderson to a hamstring injury, the extent of which is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita is "out for a while" with a muscle problem he picked up in advance of last month's defeat to Manchester United.

There is, however, better news in the forward department ahead of a trip across Stanley Park.

Diogo Jota is likely to take his place in the squad after returning to training, while Darwin Nunez is available again after serving a three-match suspension.

Klopp also had positive updates to offer on Calvin Ramsay, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate, even though Saturday's game comes too soon.

He added: "Calvin is still out but really getting closer... and Thiago is the closest of all - I think start of next week he will be in team training.

"Ibou is not too far away, in and around the international break he will be back in training."