Liverpool team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp starts Darwin Nunez vs Wolves

The team news has been released for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves, with Jurgen Klopp opting to tinker his ever-changing line-up.

The Liverpool boss has made two changes from the late 2-1 defeat at Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend, with Nunez and Joel Matip brought into the side in place of Harvey Elliott and the injured Ibrahim Konate.

Elliott perhaps will feel disappointed not to be starting for Liverpool, given his incredible solo goal two weeks ago secured the win over Wolves, whilst the other big team news sees midfielder Fabinho miss out of the matchday squad altogether.

Given Liverpool have only one in the last six in all competitions, fans will certainly be apprehensive ahead of this Premier League clash. However, they can take stock from the fact they won away at Wolves as recently as January 17 in the FA Cup.

In fact, the Reds have won each of their last 11 league games against Wolves – a run that dates back to January 2011. In that time, they’ve scored 24 goals, whilst only conceding three and keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Today also marks a special occasion for Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian is in line to make his 200th appearance for the club since joining from AS Roma back in 2017.

For Wolves, it’s four changes from their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League two weekends ago, with Rayan Ait Nouri and Matheus Cunha re-instated to the starting line-up alongisde the two debutants in Craig Dawson and Pablo Sarabia.

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Hwang, Sarabia, Cunha

Substitutes: Bentley, Bueno, Collins, Hodge, Jonny, Moutinho, Podence, Traore, Jimenez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo