Jurgen Klopp gives cryptic answer to very important Liverpool question ahead of Man City clash
Liverpool meet Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield this weekend.
Jurgen Klopp kept his cards close to his chest when providing a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.
The Reds head into the game looking to kickstart their top-flight campaign, having taken only 10 points from eight games.
Liverpool defeated Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League, with Andy Robertson making his return from a knee injury off the bench.
Most Popular
Meanwhile, Curtis Jones (leg) and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (hamstring) are back in training.
But when asked in his pre-match press conference if anyone came through the Rangers match and is fit, Klopp said: “We have to see. There are final decisions yet. But, no, we have to see.”
Diogo Jota was due to start against Rangers but was only fit enough to come off the bench. He provided all three assists for Mo Salah’s hat-trick.
Advertisement
Calvin Ramsay was not in the squad against the Gers, while Naby Keita (muscle) is still to return to training.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are absent for the next two weeks.
Luis Diaz (knee) is sidelined until after the World Cup while Arthur Melo (thigh) is unavailable until the New Year.