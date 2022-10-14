Liverpool meet Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp kept his cards close to his chest when providing a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game looking to kickstart their top-flight campaign, having taken only 10 points from eight games.

Liverpool defeated Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League, with Andy Robertson making his return from a knee injury off the bench.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones (leg) and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (hamstring) are back in training.

But when asked in his pre-match press conference if anyone came through the Rangers match and is fit, Klopp said: “We have to see. There are final decisions yet. But, no, we have to see.”

Diogo Jota was due to start against Rangers but was only fit enough to come off the bench. He provided all three assists for Mo Salah’s hat-trick.

Calvin Ramsay was not in the squad against the Gers, while Naby Keita (muscle) is still to return to training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are absent for the next two weeks.