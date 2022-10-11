An early look at the Liverpool team that could face Rangers in the Champions League after the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s concerning run of form continued as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds find themselves 14 points adrift in the Premier League title race and Jurgen Klopp has already written off his side’s chances of challenging for the silverware.

But now there are even some worries about whether Liverpool can finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League this season.

Things don’t get an easy for the Reds when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield at the weekend.

But before that, Klopp has to prepare for a trip to Rangers in the Champions League tomorrow night (20.00 BST).

Liverpool beat the Scottish outfit 2-0 at Anfield last week but Klopp won’t be underestimating a side that reached the Europa League final in the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some of the selection questions that the Reds manager will be posed with ahead of the Ibrox encounter.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In 11 games this season, Alisson Becker has already conceded 17 goals. It's an alarming stat but, in truth, that figure may have been higher had it not been for several important saves.

It's very unlikely that Alisson will lose his place, despite Caoimhin Kelleher being back up to speed.

Joe Gomez replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered an ankle injury, at half-time against Arsenal. Gomez is the likeliest to again fill in as a makeshift full-back, although the possibility of a debut for Calvin Ramsay must be considered.

Advertisement

The £6.5 million summer signing from Aberdeen was not on the bench against Arsenal but has returned to training for a couple of weeks. Ramsay has already played against Rangers three times in his career so will know exactly what to expect.

However, after recovering from a back injury, the 19-year-old is still to make an outing for the under-21s - which has been the plan. Therefore, a first-team appearance may be out of the question.

Ibou Konate made his return to action when replacing Joel Matip in the second half in the capital.

Konate, unlike many of his opponents, has the luxury of being out of the fray and that means his confidence may not be as affected as some of his team-mates. Swapping the Frenchman from the outset for Matip could be in Klopp's thinking - and could help rejuvenate Virgil van Dijk.

Kostas Tsimikas was well below his best against Arsenal. However, the fitness of Andy Robertson may depend on who starts at left-back.

Midfield

Advertisement

The debate will yet again rage whether Klopp should select a two-man engine room or revert to his preferred trio.

Given Liverpool put Rangers to the sword so easily in the home clash playing a 4-4-2 system, it's what they may stick to.

Thiago Alcantara gave the penalty away for Bukayo Saka's winner, while there was some scrutiny around whether he should have committed a foul in the build-up to Arsenal's second goal.

But most concur that Thiago is the Reds' best midfielder and he has to retain his place.

Jordan Henderson seemed to be fatigued towards the end of the game. That could see Fabinho restored to the line-up, although there are doubts about how he would work in a two-man midfield.

Advertisement

James Milner could be the better option if that was the case, while Curtis Jones may be available again after his leg injury.

If Klopp was to go back to three players in the middle of the park, there's the opportunity to give either Harvey Elliott or Fabio Carvalho outings.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still not fit, while Arthur Melo requires surgery.

Forwards

Mo Salah was subbed in Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The underwhelming form of Mo Salah is becoming a concern.

Advertisement

It's not just that he's failing to regularly hit the back of the net, but the winger has been a peripheral figure too often in games this season.

Perhaps this is the game to give Salah a breather and allow him to recharge ahead of the Man City clash.

On the other hand, however, it could be the fixture for Salah to get his confidence back if he plunders a few goals.

What can be agreed on is that it was unthinkable the Egyptian would hit such a slump when he signed a new contract in the summer.

Luis Diaz limped off against Arsenal and is absent until after the World Cup.

Carvalho could fill in but the likelier would be for Diogo Jota to shift to the left from the outset.

Advertisement

He's been a handful this season and assisted Roberto Firmino for his goal after replacing Diaz against the Gunners.

Firmin could operate in the hole just off Darwin Nunez, who is expected to lead the line again.