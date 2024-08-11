Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool line-up against Sevilla for a pre-season friendly at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team against Sevilla for his first match at Anfield as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds boss hands appearances to captain Virgin van Dijk, vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz after their belated returns.

Slot does continue with Jarell Quansah in central defence over Ibrahima Konate, which is a potential hint ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener at Ipswich Town. Alexander-Arnold comes in for Conor Bradley at right-back while Kpstas Tsimikas features on the left-hand side with Andy Robertson yet to play in pre-season because of injury.

Meanwhile Ryan Gravenberch is set to operate in the No.6 role in midfield. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who have featured prominently in pre-season, have been omitted and likely to play in the second game against Las Palmas that is behind closed doors later this afternoon. Instead, Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are in the engine room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up front, Diaz comes in for Fabio Carvalho, who is closing in on a transfer to Brentford, and his partnered by Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

The likes of Bradley, Elliott, Jones, Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are not on the bench so likely to feature in the Las Palmas encounter.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Gomez, Bajcetic, Nallo, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni