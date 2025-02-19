Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds boss makes one change from the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers three days ago. It sees Curtis Jones come back into the midfield after serving a one-match suspension following his red card after the full-time whistle of the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. He replaces Luis Diaz, who scored the opening goal against Wolves and won the penalty which Mo Salah netted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, it means that Dominik Szoboszlai is deployed in a left-wing role at Villa Park, with Cody Gakpo still recovering from a knock. Szoboszlai has chiefly operated in the No.10 role this campaign but did end the Wolves triumph on the flank. Diogo Jota also makes successive Premier League starts for the first time since October amid his injury problems this season.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford - on loan from Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United - starts for Villa.

A win for Liverpool will see them move 10 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table - albeit having played one more match than second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Szoboszlai.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.