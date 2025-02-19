Liverpool team confirmed as Arne Slot unleashes new-look attack against Aston Villa
Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
The Reds boss makes one change from the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers three days ago. It sees Curtis Jones come back into the midfield after serving a one-match suspension following his red card after the full-time whistle of the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. He replaces Luis Diaz, who scored the opening goal against Wolves and won the penalty which Mo Salah netted.
As a result, it means that Dominik Szoboszlai is deployed in a left-wing role at Villa Park, with Cody Gakpo still recovering from a knock. Szoboszlai has chiefly operated in the No.10 role this campaign but did end the Wolves triumph on the flank. Diogo Jota also makes successive Premier League starts for the first time since October amid his injury problems this season.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford - on loan from Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United - starts for Villa.
A win for Liverpool will see them move 10 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table - albeit having played one more match than second-placed Arsenal.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Szoboszlai.
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.
