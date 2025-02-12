Liverpool team to face Everton confirmed as Arne Slot handed key squad boost amid Federico Chiesa decision
Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool’s squad to face Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
The Reds vice-captain has missed the past two games with injury. But he gives Arne Slot’s squad a boost, especially with Joe Gomez now injured with a hamstring issue.
From last week’s 4-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Slot makes two changes to his Liverpool team. Alisson Becker is back in goal for Coaimhin Kelleher while Alexis Mac Allister replaced Curtis Jones in midfield. But there is no Federico Chiesa in the squad such is the healthy injury situation.
The Reds have the chance to move nine points clear at the top of the table with a victory over bitter rivals Everton.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Jota.