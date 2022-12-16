Liverpool team news for AC Milan clash.

Curtis Jones runs alone during a Liverpool training session in Dubai. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s clash against AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

The Reds boss makes just one change from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Lyon. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts on the left flank ahead of Fabio Carvalho. Joel Matip features again, having not played a competitive game since October due to a calf problem.

Darwin Nunez features on the bench, having linked up with the squad earlier this week following Uruguay’s elimination from the World Cup. Naby Keita, on the comeback from a muscle issue, is expected to be given more minutes.

However, there is no Curtis Jones yet again. The midfielder has been troubled with a tibia issue all season and has been absent from training.

Calvin Ramsay is also not on the bench, having played in the second half against Lyon. Young striker Layton Stewart was forced off injured after coming on as a substitute and is not involved.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firminio, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

