Liverpool team vs Nottingham Forest confirmed as Alexis Mac Allister starts amid Federico Chiesa decision
Arne Slot names an unchanged team for Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
The Reds start as they did for the 3-0 victory at Manchester United before the international break. Alexis Mac Allister continues in midfield despite having struggled with an adductor injury during Argentina duty.
Meanwhile, there is no place for Federico Chiesa in the squad. The summer signing from Juventus used the hiatus of the campaign to build fitness but does not feature in his first match-day squad. Instead, Curtis Jones returns to the bench in the place of the injury Harvey Elliott.
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.
