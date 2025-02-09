Trey Nyoni of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on October 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round confirmed.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has unsurprisingly made wholesale changes to his Liverpool team against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Home Park.

The Reds, who lead the Premier League table, are heavy favourites to advance into the next round of the competition against the Championship basement side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, which secured Liverpool's place in the Carabao Cup final, only Caomhin Kelleher remains. The Irishman is in goal with No.1 Alisson Becker again rested.

Alisson is one of 11 senior players not involved along with captain Virgil van Dijk, talisman Mo Salah, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton are absent because of injury.

Joe Gomez makes his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury, while Diogo Jota leads the line after recovering from a fitness issue of his own. Meanwhile, James McConnell is handed another chance to impress from the outset after impressing in the 3-2 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven. In addition, 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni is handed an opportunity from the outset.

In addition, 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha is on the substitutes’ bench along Amara Nallo, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, Trent Kone-Doherty and Renel Young.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Nyoni; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Jota.

Subs: Jaros, Nunez, Jones, Kone-Doherty. Mabaya, Nallo, Ngumoha, Norris, Young.