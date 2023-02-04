Liverpool team expected to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they travel to Wolves today.

The Reds’ problems throughout this season have been well-documented and any chance of winning silverware looks highly unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton last weekend. It means that only the Champions League can be yielded.

To book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition, Liverpool have a stiff task. They sit ninth in the Premier League table and 10 points outside the top four.

If, against all odds, the Reds are to somehow climb the table and qualify for the Champions League, they need to go on a run of victories - starting against Wolves.

Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) has joined the injury list, joining Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo.

Klopp will have some selection decisions to make at Molineux and here’s the Liverpool team we predict.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Aiming for just a sixth clean sheet in the league this season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Cut a frustrated figure when subbed against Brighton and will be determined to show his quality. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joel Matip Set to come back into the team with Konate and van Dijk absent. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB - Joe Gomez Spent a lot of the team as fourth-choice centre-back but has done fairly well given his recent run in the team. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales