Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting XI gallery vs Wolves - Naby Keita benched among three changes

Liverpool team expected to face Wolves in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
3 minutes ago

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they travel to Wolves today.

The Reds’ problems throughout this season have been well-documented and any chance of winning silverware looks highly unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton last weekend. It means that only the Champions League can be yielded.

To book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition, Liverpool have a stiff task. They sit ninth in the Premier League table and 10 points outside the top four.

If, against all odds, the Reds are to somehow climb the table and qualify for the Champions League, they need to go on a run of victories - starting against Wolves.

Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) has joined the injury list, joining Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo.

Klopp will have some selection decisions to make at Molineux and here’s the Liverpool team we predict.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Aiming for just a sixth clean sheet in the league this season.

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Cut a frustrated figure when subbed against Brighton and will be determined to show his quality.

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip

Set to come back into the team with Konate and van Dijk absent.

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Joe Gomez

Spent a lot of the team as fourth-choice centre-back but has done fairly well given his recent run in the team.

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

