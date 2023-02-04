Liverpool predicted starting XI gallery vs Wolves - Naby Keita benched among three changes
Liverpool team expected to face Wolves in the Premier League.
Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they travel to Wolves today.
The Reds’ problems throughout this season have been well-documented and any chance of winning silverware looks highly unlikely.
Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton last weekend. It means that only the Champions League can be yielded.
To book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition, Liverpool have a stiff task. They sit ninth in the Premier League table and 10 points outside the top four.
If, against all odds, the Reds are to somehow climb the table and qualify for the Champions League, they need to go on a run of victories - starting against Wolves.
Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) has joined the injury list, joining Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo.
Klopp will have some selection decisions to make at Molineux and here’s the Liverpool team we predict.