Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Federico Chiesa will be absent for the Champions League encounter.

Trey Nyoni could be in line to feature in Liverpool’s squad for their first Champions League home game in 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europe’s elite club competition returns to Anfield tonight when the Reds host Bologna. Liverpool spent last season in the Europa League and have not played a Champions League on Merseyside since losing 5-2 against Real Madrid in March 2023.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After earning a 3-1 win over AC Milan last month, Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start in the tournament against Serie A club Bologna (20.00 BST).

UEFA rules mean that the Reds can name a total of 23 players in their match-day squad. As things stand, it appears that Liverpool will have 22 senior players available. Harvey Elliott continues his recovery from a fractured foot while Federico Chiesa has been ruled out after sustaining an issue in training. Head coach Arne Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems, and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow,” said Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Which is a pity for us but of course for him even more. He was looking forward to a Champions League night at Anfield and especially because we’re facing an Italian team. It’s a pity for him but he will be there [in the future], many more nights to come for him.”

To fill a full quota of substitutes, Slot may decide to promote Nyoni. The 17-year-old midfielder featured prominently during pre-season and was involved in training with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Co. yesterday.

But Liverpool will have to decide whether it’s worth Nyoni getting the taste of a Champions League night or playing for the under-19s earlier in the afternoon. Barry Lewtas’ youngsters face their Bologna counterparts in the UEFA Youth League at the AXA Training Centre (14.00 BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyoni did not make the Reds’ squad for last week’s 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup despite Slot admitting there was a chance of the England youth international being involved. Slot said ahead of the tie: “I think what you say is true, he is a young player – really young, only just became 17, but with a lot of talent. He had some impact in pre-season and when he played against Seville he even scored a goal.

“So, a talent but only being a talent is not enough to play on a regular basis for the first team, so we need to keep developing him. He needs playing time, he needs playing time to develop and that’s why sometimes as a manager you feel like, ‘We might need him with the first team’ but it’s so, so important for him to keep playing his games.

“That’s why he played in Milan also with the under-19s, because for him to develop he needs to train with us and he needs to keep having his playing time at the highest possible level. I think training with the likes of all the midfielders and players we have helps him to develop as well. So, we take good care of him and we are aware of the fact he has just became 17 – and that’s probably also the reason why people see him as such a talent because he already showed some interesting things at this age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Nyoni play for the under-19s rather than be named in Slot’s squad then third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is likely to provide additional cover for Alisson Becker and Caoimin Kelleher against Bologna.