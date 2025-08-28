Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have identified a potential alternative to Alexander Isak, should a deal fail to materialise.

Liverpool’s link with Alexander Isak is still strong and this ongoing whirlwind of a transfer saga is going right down to the wire.

With just days left before the transfer window slams shut, the striker’s future is still no clearer. Isak has made it abundantly clear he wants to leave Newcastle United, who have said in an official statement they plan to ‘welcome him back’ once he decides to rejoin his teammates.

However, Isak’s unhappiness heavily suggests his time with the Magpies is up but whether he will get the move he is looking for this window remains to be seen. Liverpool are not giving up but time is rapidly running out to get a deal over the line.

Liverpool ‘tempted’ by Alexander Isak alternative

Despite the signing of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, the Reds are still on the market for a new attacker to further boost their attacking options. Isak is very much still on their radar but they are starting to consider alternatives, in case a deal fails to come to fruition. According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are ‘tempted to make a deadline day attempt’ to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, should Newcastle block the from signing Isak this window.

After sanctioning Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early move to the Spanish capital, the Reds are ‘contemplating’ whether to open the door for his teammate to move in the opposite direction. Manchester City are also in the picture for Rodrygo and reportedly consider themselves ‘to be in a strong position’ to win the race for the Brazilian. Arsenal are also open to negotiating a loan deal, having also kept tabs on him throughout the window.

The report claims that Rodrygo is ‘seriously considering’ leaving Real Madrid, which will certainly be good news for Liverpool and others interested in his signature. If the Reds do opt to put a late bid on the table, it will be a massively significant move from Liverpool.

What is the latest on Alexander Isak?

With things still massively up in the air regarding Isak’s future, the Swede remains a hot topic of conversation in the football world. Reporter Sami Mokbel has provided an update on the current situation, outlining what needs to happen before Isak can become a Liverpool player.

“For that deal to happen, I think I said this to both of you last week, there are three steps or conditions that need to be met. They need to get two strikers in and then Liverpool need to get to a number that Newcastle see fit to sell Alexander Isak,” Mokbel told BBC Football Daily.

“All of those stipulations and conditions at the moment are going to be very, very difficult to be met. Newcastle's appeared to be no closer to getting two strikers in. And then even if they do, are Liverpool going to get to the 130 or to the reported 150 million pound deal that Newcastle want to part with him? There's still a lot of obstacles that Liverpool need to overcome here if you are to get Alexander Isak.

“But now that game is out of the way from Monday. Nothing was going to happen before then. We were all informed about that and we all said it was going to be a process that started on the Tuesday to the Monday. We've started that process now. So it will be interesting to see.”