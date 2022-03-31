A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their clash with Watford.

Liverpool are now just days away from returning to action following the international break.

The international period has now come to an end, and the Reds are just days away from their Premier League clash with Watford.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup as we head into the business end of the season.

And as Jurgen Klopp attempts to plot a route to the quadruple for his team, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours.

Salah warning

Liverpool are said to have warned Barcelona over the Mo Salah situation.

Barca have been heavily linked with a move for the Liverpool star, with no contract agreed as of yet and with the Egyptian’s deal up in 2023.

According to Sport, the Reds have ‘threatened’ the Catalan giants over pursuing Salah without permission.

Dybala blow

Liverpool are said to have suffered a setback in their reported bid to land Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is out of contract this summer and he is attracting plenty of interest, with reports in Italy claiming the Argentine won’t be having any more contract negotiations with the Old Lady.

But according to TuttoSport via InsideFutbol, Dybala prefers to stay in Italy beyond this season.

Antony race update

Liverpool were linked with a move for Ajax star Antony earlier this week, but it seems they are not at the front of the queue.

The Ajax winger is being pursued by a number of European sides, and according to Le10 Sport via Football365, PSG are leading the race.