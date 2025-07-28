Liverpool’s Arne Slot and Richard Hughes at a press conference. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have had a huge summer of transfer activity but it may not be over yet

Premier League champions Liverpool were hitting the headlines for their transfer activity before the summer window had even opened. This has not changed, as the Reds remain at the forefront of several major developing stories.

Luis Diaz is reportedly closing in on a £69million move to Bayern Munich, while the futures of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott remain stories to look out for. The Alexander Isak saga needs no introduction, amidst a belief that Liverpool may yet smash their own British transfer record to sign the Newcastle United striker.

Defensively speaking, there is also still much to be resolved. Namely the future of Ibrahima Konaté, who is at an impasse with the club regarding a new contract and may still be tempted by a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Jarell Quansah has already departed for Bayer Leverkusen and the Reds’ central defensive options became slimmer following Saturday’s pre-season defeat against AC Milan.

Joe Gomez injury increases Liverpool defensive worries

Joe Gomez was a notable absence from Liverpool’s squad to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and it has been confirmed that the 28-year-old defender has returned to England after suffering an Achilles injury in training. Arne Slot revealed this to the club website amidst growing concerns from fans over the number of defensive options the Reds have for next season. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Konaté is left as one of only two fit centre-backs in the squad.

With Quansah gone, speculation surrounding the future of Konaté and Gomez continuing to prove he is injury-prone, Liverpool must strengthen in defence otherwise they are one injury away from crisis next campaign. After all the work the club have done to improve in an attacking sense, they must not let a lack of defensive cover derail this. Conceding four goals to a Milan team which was distinctly average last season indicates that there is still work to be done as Slot looks to build his dream squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

Liverpool must sign two defenders in addition to Isak

The rumours continue to swirl around Isak in what would be a game-changing signing for Liverpool. While fans will be desperate to get a move for the Swede over the line, the club must also focus their time on strengthening in central defence.

Liverpool should sign two central defenders before the summer is out. Marc Guehi has been linked throughout the window and the club should push through with a move for the Crystal Palace captain, who is one of the most accomplished defenders on the market and has been reported to want to leave the Eagles. The Reds must also sign a back-up to replace Quansah. Giovanni Leoni and Konstantinos Koulierakis have been names linked with possible moves to fill that void.

Speaking in his press conference following defeat to Milan, Slot said: “I’m looking to my left [Virgil van Dijk] and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”